Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $601,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $422.86. 1,604,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,773. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $398.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

