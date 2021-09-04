Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.99.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.