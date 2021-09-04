Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,707 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 131,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $2,250,000. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,147,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $53.51. 13,472,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,675,859. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.