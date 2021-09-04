Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Puma Se (ETR:PUM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €108.69 ($127.87).

Several analysts have recently commented on PUM shares. UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUM stock opened at €102.55 ($120.65) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €104.19 and a 200-day moving average of €94.53. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Puma has a one year low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a one year high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.