Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach Sells 1,764 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $13,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,417,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,575,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 304,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $301.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.11. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 490.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 261,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PBYI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

