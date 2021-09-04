Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung Sells 383 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $15,354.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,229.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $41.78 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 37.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 46.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 39.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

