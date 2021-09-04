Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung Sells 383 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $15,354.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,229.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $41.78 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 37.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 46.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 39.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.
Pulmonx Company Profile
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
