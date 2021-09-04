PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 62.50. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,761 shares of company stock worth $4,655,196 in the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $2,926,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,556,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,581,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

