Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

Shares of GZPFY stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $31.03.

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

