Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,909 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of PRU opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.54. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

