Project Inverse (XIV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,275.00

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $837,124.15 and $3,275.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 54.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00140719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00167600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.31 or 0.07993090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,317.79 or 1.00315117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.16 or 0.00825690 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

