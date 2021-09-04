Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,646 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $17,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $66.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.