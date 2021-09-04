Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on PVG shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of PVG stock opened at C$12.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.40 and a 52-week high of C$19.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.86.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

