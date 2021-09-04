Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) rose 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.

About Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

