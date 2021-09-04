PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 819,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 125,006 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,127,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,446,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of RLI by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 140,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

RLI opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.61. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

