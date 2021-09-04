PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of VNT opened at $36.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

