PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $85,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $207.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.