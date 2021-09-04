PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $54,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $688.33 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $672.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

