PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 138 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 651,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,894,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 165.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $292.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.27 and a 200-day moving average of $262.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $292.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

