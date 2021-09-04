PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 1,322 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.97 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

