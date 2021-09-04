PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys New Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

