PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $18 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $17,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Align Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $721.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.44 and a 1-year high of $731.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $663.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $605.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.