PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5,779.5% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $266.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

