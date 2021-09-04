PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 8,353 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 671,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $18,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after buying an additional 117,710 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,625,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,542,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 88,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,010,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $27.51.

