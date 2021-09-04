Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 29th total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 986,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

Shares of PLNT opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 246.71, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

