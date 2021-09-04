PIVX Market Capitalization Achieves $60.29 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, PIVX has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $60.29 million and approximately $464,748.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Social Send (SEND) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013093 BTC.
- ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- 0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00022466 BTC.
About PIVX
According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “
Buying and Selling PIVX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.