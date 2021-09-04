PirateCash Reaches Market Cap of $893,244.84 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $893,244.84 and $836.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,345,420 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

