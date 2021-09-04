Piper Sandler Weighs in on Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 36.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

HBCP stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $39.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

