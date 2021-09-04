Piper Sandler Weighs in on Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Generac in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.53.

Shares of GNRC opened at $453.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $422.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $458.57.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Generac by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Generac by 8.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

