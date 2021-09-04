Piper Sandler Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $47.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTNX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $43.24 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610 over the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 25.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 593,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

