Piper Sandler Increases Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $29.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.88.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.