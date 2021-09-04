Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Camden Property Trust in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

CPT stock opened at $153.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

