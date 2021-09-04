PIMCO High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

