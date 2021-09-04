PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Gap Down to $20.49

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $19.39. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 7,528 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,155,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 118,537 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 71,457 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 49.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 151,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 50,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 621,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 44,470 shares during the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

