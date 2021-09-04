Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $69.50, but opened at $66.31. Phreesia shares last traded at $63.81, with a volume of 1,830 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $117,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,589 shares of company stock worth $18,483,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 166.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 33.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

