Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0156 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $469.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,409.05 or 0.99945261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00048031 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.37 or 0.00504332 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.72 or 0.00927345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00353473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,123,737 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.