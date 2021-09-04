PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Trading Down 0.6%

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.43. 1,852,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20,878% from the average session volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

