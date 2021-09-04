Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,420,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 54,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

