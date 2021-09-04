Peter S. Kirlin Sells 45,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $901.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Photronics by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

