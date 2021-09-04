Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,013 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

NYSE PRGO opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.