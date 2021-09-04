Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €223.00 by Barclays

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €223.00 ($262.35) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s previous close.

RI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €197.25 ($232.06).

RI stock opened at €183.70 ($216.12) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company has a fifty day moving average of €183.48 and a 200-day moving average of €174.35.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

