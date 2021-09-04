Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $22.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

PERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in Perion Network by 2.7% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Perion Network by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,443. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $735.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.