Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.580-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS.

Shares of PRDO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 468,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $761.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRDO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

