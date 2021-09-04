PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.09. 2,009,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,976. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.04. The firm has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

