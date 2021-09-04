Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,310 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $614.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,515. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

