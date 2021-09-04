Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 2,500 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $680,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00.

NYSE PEN opened at $277.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.67. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 645.35, a PEG ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,006,000 after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

