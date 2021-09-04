Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 714.17 ($9.33).

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSON. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pearson to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Pearson alerts:

PSON traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Monday, hitting GBX 762 ($9.96). 1,028,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,199. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 806.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 809.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.