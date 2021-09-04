Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 3,440 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

NYSE:SLB opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

