Peak Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.05 and a 200 day moving average of $166.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

