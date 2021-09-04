Peak Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 2.9% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $5,100,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

NYSE ORCL opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

