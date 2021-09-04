Peak Asset Management LLC Buys 52 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,795,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $718,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.57.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $422.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $398.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $414.74 and a 200-day moving average of $393.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

